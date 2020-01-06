Blog: Seasonably Mild Today. Rain Moves In Tomorrow.

I’ve seen a lot of early January days when the high temperatures were only in the 20s or 30s. So far we’ve been pretty lucky in that regard. There was a cool down yesterday, but temps were still close to average (upper 40s to near 50 degrees). Today we’ll add on a couple of degrees. Highs will be in the mid 50s. There is a cool front that will move through the region, but it should have little impact on our weather.

Regional Weather Map

It is dry on both sides of the front (except for closer to the Great Lakes). So we will still have a lot of sunshine here. The only change in the weather will be the wind. It will be out of the west/southwest this morning. It will be out of the northwest this afternoon.

Tomorrow the front will stall out. An area of low pressure will form along the front over Tennessee in the morning. It will quickly move into our area through the afternoon. Locally, we’ll see increasing clouds through the early afternoon. Some scattered rain showers will move in from the west by the mid-afternoon.

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the lower 50s. So this should all be rain for us. However, there will be snow over parts of western Virginia. There may be a brief wintry mix near the Richmond area in the late afternoon into the evening. Keep that in mind if you are traveling. We’ll be cool and dry Wednesday and Thursday. High temps will be closer to 50 degrees. Possibly even in the upper 40s (which is average). Then we’ll warm to the 60s by Friday. We’ll likely be in the 70s by Saturday. There will be a few showers moving in by Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler