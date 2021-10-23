Blog: Seasonable Weekend Ahead

Is your grass still feeling dry? The rain we saw yesterday wasn’t enough to take us out of the deficit we have been in.

Rain Totals Friday

This morning we are starting off with a cloudy sky but we will see the clouds clearing out by lunchtime with more sunshine on the way! High temperatures today will be right on track for average, near 70 degrees.

Hourly Forecast Saturday

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry! We’ll have high temperatures in the 70s both days. Hope you can head outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Weekend Forecast

The changes start to roll back in by Monday evening. A cold front will be approaching from the west and that will bring with it the chance for heavy rain and behind that some colder air.

Euro Model Monday

The storms that roll through with this cold front could be on the strong to severe side. The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for Monday. We’ll keep a close eye on this and update you if anything changes.

SPC Severe Outlook Monday

We could use some more rain so we will keep you updated on amounts for Monday night! Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka