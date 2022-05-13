Well, it’s not the forecast you probably want to hear heading into the weekend… We will see some rain showers Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure continues to pester us with some inclement weather.

The good news – the impact from the wind will decrease. We will only see a gust of about 15-20 mph at times from the east and southeast.

Rain showers are expected through the weekend, with rain more likely Saturday than Sunday. A few of the showers could produce some downpours. While I don’t expect widespread flooding – we could see a few areas of flooding in poor drainage areas and in spots where we see showers/storms move over the same region again and again.

Take a look at the map above. You’ll notice some areas could pick up a decent amount of rain, while other spots are only expected to see a half an inch. Now, don’t focus so much on the exact numbers for each community on this map. The numbers may be different because the models can’t pinpoint exactly where the showers and storms will pop up. Just keep the idea in mind- that some areas could see more rain, other’s see less. It’s like playing the rainfall lottery!

Drier weather is expected into next week. Temperatures will also warm up nicely into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

