Blog: Roller Coaster Weather Pattern

It was a CHILLY start this morning! If you didn’t go outside, you might’ve missed that some areas were waking up in the 20s and 30s. Brr! The pattern is going to jump around for the next couple of days, so buckle up! Everyone across the country right now if feeling the chill.

Temperatures at 9AM

We will have a lot of sunshine though, but because of the northerly wind it won’t help us to warm up very much today. Our high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

If you want a little warmer air, well Sunday and Monday will be the days for you (and me too)! High temperatures will be around 70 on Monday!

But that is very short lived, a cold front will move through on Tuesday and that will bring in some bitterly cold air. We’ll start out in the 50s Tuesday morning but as the front passes through we’ll end up in the low 30s later in the day. What a change!

Temperature Set Up Tuesday Morning

With this front there has been talks of seeing a wintry mix. At this point, I think that chance is out of the question now. It won’t be cold enough by the time the rain is moving in for it to turn into snow. It looks like it’ll be a rainy and cold day on Tuesday though!

Rain early Tuesday morning

Once the rain moves out, we’ll be left with cold air through the rest of the week. High temperatures only topping off in the low 40s for Wednesday and low 50s for Thursday. Well below average for this time of the year!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka