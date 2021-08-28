Blog: Rinse and Repeat, Another Humid Day

Locally, the weather pattern is fairly quiet, the heat and humidity continues with a few stray afternoon showers. Typical summer time pattern that we have seen for the past few days!

Future Trak Heat Index

With the heat and humidity, comes a chance for a few pop up showers in the afternoon and evening. The best chance is for areas along the water/ coast.

Future Trak Forecast

There won’t be much rain across the region until the middle and end of the week ahead as the remnants of Ida push through our area. Right now, Ida is a Category 1 hurricane but rapid intensification is expected today.

Ida Track

Before making landfall, Ida is expected to reach category 4 strength which means the winds will be between 130-156 mph. That can do devastating damage, and the reason why many are evacuating the area.

Ida Track 2

Eventually the storm is expected to make a turn after landfall which could bring some of the remnants into our area later this week.

European Model

It looks like the heaviest of the rain would stay off to our north but there is still a lot that could change between now and then so we will keep you updated!

The good news is, some much cooler air will be moving in as well! Finally back to the low 80s for highs. It’ll be some nice relief from the heat. We’ll keep you updated on any changes! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka