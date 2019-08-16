Blog: Requesting A Quieter Weekend

We were rockin’ and rollin’ again yesterday afternoon into the evening. There were more scattered showers and storms in the region, and some of the storms became severe. There were a few reports of trees down in the region between James City County and Suffolk.

Storm Reports

Some areas had heavy rain, while other locations missed it all. These are some of the 48 hour rain totals that I get from the National Weather Service.

48 Hour Rain Totals

Over the last three days Newport news has had over 6″ of rain. Wow! A stationary front had briefly stalled out over North Carolina. Then it popped back north a bit. We also had some sunshine for a while. So that allowed for a few strong storms to form. The front is stuck in place again today.

Regional weather Map

It is also still humid at the surface. However, there is some slightly drier air in the mid levels of the atmosphere. I’m hoping this reduces the coverage a little bit this afternoon. Having said that…there will be scattered showers and storms firing up later today.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Some of the storms could contain heavy downpours like yesterday, but those areas should be isolated-scattered. However, as of this writing we are not in a risk for severe weather. High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index will be in the 90s.

Many are requesting a quieter weekend. Over the weekend the front should gradually weaken and die out. So any showers and storms should be more isolated. Keep in mind that the GFS model has some rain trying to push up from the south on Sunday. It brings it pretty close to our region.

So I’m cautiously optimistic for now, but stay tuned for updates if you have outdoor plans. Either way it looks like the heat and humidity will continue through most of next week. Heat indices will be in the 90s almost every day. However, it is that time of year. It is…the “Dog Days Of Summer”.

Speaking of heat…An update just came out from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They just reported that July was officially the hottest month for the world on record since record keeping began. July was 1.71 degrees above the global average of 60.4 degrees. That doesn’t seem like much, but remember….that is an average temperature of the whole world. Here is the article with more information. NOAA July hottest month on record.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler