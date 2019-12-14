Blog: Relentless Rain Coming to an End

The work week ended with plenty of rain, and that’s where we started the weekend but conditions are improving! The rain will come to an end by lunch time and we’ll even see some sunshine later this afternoon. But we sure had a soaking! Here’s some rainfall totals as of 8AM:

Rain through 8AM

Additional rainfall would amount to less than a quarter of an inch.

Radar at 9:30 AM

Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for today. But it will be mild so it won’t be a cold rain. Tomorrow we’ll clear out and more sunshine will move back in!

FutureTrak Sunday Afternoon

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s, so if you need to get outside and do some yard work, that will be the better day this weekend.

We’ll stay mild on Monday and Tuesday but that changes through the rest of the week! We’ll see rain on Tuesday and behind that comes a cold front.

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka