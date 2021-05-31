Blog: Refreshing Sun for Memorial Day; Calm Weather for the Next Few Days

After a weekend of sour weather – nearly two inches of rain & March like temperatures – the last day of the month will be sneakily very nice. Sure, it’s cool & crisp this morning and our afternoon temperatures will be well below average, but the lack of humidity and sunshine will have it feeling awfully refreshing.

A post-cold front delight is what we can call the weather today. The cold front we dealt with yesterday, which had us tie a record low maximum temperatures of 61°(!), is moving offshore and taking the clouds with it. A light northerly breeze is blowing in the dry conditions so we’ve got no rain to worry about today. Mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Refreshing sunshine for the day.

A few spots away from the waterways may get close to the upper 70s this afternoon. So all in all, today really shapes up nicely. High pressure builds in by the end of the day and will then bring back the warmer weather.

Dry air builds in.

A southerly breeze develops tonight and will likely stay with us all week long, so each and every day this week we’ll slowly increase the temperatures and clouds. That’s not to say we won’t see sunshine, because we will, at least through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs should be up near 80°.

Temperatures rebound nicely this week.

Then by the end of the week the temperatures get into the 80s and the humidity creeps back up. Dew points will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s which will have it feeling muggy, and makes a day like today feel extra refreshing. We’ll also introduce our next shot of rain, as of now it looks likely in the Thursday-Friday-Saturday time frame, we’ll fine tune the details as we get closer to the weekend.

May precipitation.

We were on track to bank the month of May as one of the driest on record, definitely top 10 driest, until we dealt with this past weekend. Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday the nearly two inches of rain put us back on track. Also, pretty impressive that Sunday’s high temperatures of 61° tied the record low maximum temperature set back in 1930.

More the reason to enjoy today’s sunshine. Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro