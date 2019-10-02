Blog: Record Heat Today Before The Cool Down!

Many locations in the eastern half of the United States will have record high temperatures today. Highs are going to be in the 80s, 90s, and yes even near 100 over parts of the country.

Forecast Temps Today

We are in the hot zone today. We have high pressure to the south. So our surface winds have picked up out of the southwest. This is going to pull over the heat that has been building over the central U.S. We’ll also have lots of sunshine through the day. These ingredients will all come together to give us some record heat for today.

Record Heat Today

This climate data comes from the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Highs temps will aim for the low 90s with mid 90s inland. That is way above average high of 75. The heat index will be in the mid 90s from the mid afternoon into the early evening.

Heat Index Forecast

Be sure to stay hydrated if you work outdoors. Plus, kids should stay hydrated in their after-school activities.

There are a couple of fronts to our north today.

Regional Weather Map

One of them will try to slide towards our region tomorrow. This back-door (moves in from the northeast) cold front will move into part of the region. So some of us will have a cool down into the 80s. It may even be in the low 80s on the Eastern Shore. Meanwhile,

some inland/southern locations could hit the mid 90s. This could change depending on where the front lands. It may stall out on the Eastern Shore which, would keep Hampton Roads in the 90s. Or…it could slide farther southwest. This would cool down even inland areas like Williamsburg and Franklin. Either way, the area will be well above average. No rain is expected with the front except for a possible sprinkle.

A bigger/stronger cold front will sweep through the region on Friday. We’ll cool down to the upper 70s for highs. Skies will be partly cloudy. There may be an isolated shower, but it’s a very low chance.

Then we’ll really cool down on Saturday. High temps will be around 70 degrees. That will feel awesome. We’ll be partly cloudy and a little breezy Saturday. Some many need a jacket as they walk around outdoors. Remember, most of the day we’ll be in the 60s.

On Sunday, we’ll warm up a little, but it will still be nice out. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Our first decent chance for rain in weeks will come in early next week. Some deeper moisture and another cold front will hopefully bring scattered rain showers to the region. It’s not a done deal. For now, I have a 40% chance. But it’s the best chance we’ll have had in weeks.

Cross your fingers and stay tuned!

Track Of Lorenzo

Hurricane Lorenzo did impact the Azores islands last night. They did have a high surge, some strong winds, and some trees were knocked down in the at region. Now the storm is forecast to weaken a little and move northeast over cooler Atlantic waters. It will become extra-tropical in the next couple of days as it impacts Ireland, the U.K. and other parts of Europe. It will basically turn into a Nor’easter over there.

While the storm is over 1,000 miles from here, we are still getting some waves from the storm. In fact… the surf today looks excellent. According to Surfline.com, the surf will run at about 3-4 feet. Here was Jennette’s Pier this morning:

Be careful though swimmers and surfers. There is a high threat for rip currents at the local beaches, and there aren’t as may life guards out compared to the Summer.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler