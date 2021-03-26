Blog: Record Heat Today And Windy! Cooler & Calmer Tomorrow.

2 Notable things happened yesterday. First, we ended up hitting 82 degrees at Norfolk International Airport. This was just shy of the record, but it was well above the average of 61 degrees.

It was nice out, but it was definitely warmer and more humid than earlier this week. I got a lot of yard work done as did many others. The other notable thing that happened was that there was another tornado outbreak over parts of the Southeast. Numerous tornadoes were reported over Alabama and Georgia with lots of damage.

Storm Reports From Yesterday (SPC, NOAA)

One meteorologist in central Alabama was covering the severe storms, but had to take a quick break to check on his wife and home. Chief meteorologist James Spann (ABC 33/40) is well known throughout most of the southern states. His wife was OK, but his home did have damage.

The area of low pressure that was over that region has moved northeast today. It has also weakened quite a bit.

Regional Weather Map

All that we’ll see here is some isolated showers (perhaps a couple of thunderstorms) through the early afternoon. Then we’ll be dry and partly cloudy later this afternoon into the evening. We will be in the warm zone through most of the day, but the cold front off to our west will eventually come through. We’ll be very warm and windy today. Winds will gust up to 35 mph out of the southwest. This will drive the high temperatures up into the mid 80s. I expect that we’ll break the record today. The standing record is 84 degrees (1939). I’m calling for 85.

The front will drop to our south this evening. We’ll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Humidity levels will drop. Then we’ll have some great weather tomorrow. High temps will be near 70 with partly cloudy skies. Pollen levels should drop a bit from today. Tree pollen is high today, but will be more moderate tomorrow. Mold is moderate today and tomorrow.

Pollen Forecast (Saturday)

We’ll start to warm up again on Sunday. Humidity levels will also rise..

Muggy Meter

A warm front will lift through the region. This will push the high temperatures back up into the upper 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through around the evening time. We will have some scattered showers and possibly some strong storms on Sunday ahead of that cold front. Then we’ll be cooler and drier early next week. Stay tuned for updates on the timing and chances for rain & storms on Sunday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler