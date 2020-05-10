BLOG: Record cold morning, sprinkles possible Monday

We tied the record low temperature this morning in Norfolk!
Throughout the day, our temperatures jumped back to the mid to upper 60s across Tidewater. For many cities, the temps rose by more than 30 degrees today.
The majority of our week ahead is looking dry, however, we could see a few areas of rain develop tomorrow morning with the passage of a cold front.
This cold front could bring in some light rain early Monday morning. Right now, our model indicates a few sprinkles around 5 a.m. Then in the afternoon, we could see a wide field of cumulus clouds develop which may create sprinkles. At this point, the areas of rain are mostly focused on the Peninsula.
The long-range forecast has temperatures rebounding at the end of the upcoming week. Highs should be back in the 70s as early as Wednesday. We could even see a high of 82 degrees by this week Friday. Each day is looking dry right now, so if you need to get an outdoor project done like painting, this is your week!
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson
