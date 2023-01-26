It’s hard to believe that we are going to be wrapping up the month in about a week. We have had a warm month for sure. In fact we are currently running over 6 degrees above average. Look at all the mild days that we’ve had:

January High Temperatures

There have been some occasional rain showers from time-to-time. However, amounts have been mostly light. That is…until yesterday and last night.

Satellite/Radar Last Night

We had a steady rain in the afternoon, but then a line of heavy downpours moved through the region last night.

Rainfall For January So Far

Heavy rain showers produced over an inch of rainfall near our coastal cities, but we had about a half inch to an inch over the rest of the area.

My weather watcher Scott in Yorktown had 0.67″ of rainfall. Barry in Gloucester had about 0.75″.

Luckily, the rain had all cleared out by the morning commute. We had a lot of sunshine by the mid morning.

Tower Cam

The cold front has moved offshore, and high pressure is edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies today. It will be fairly nice out, but the wind will be gusty out of the west at times. some of the winds could reach 25mph. With a fair amount of sunshine we should be able to warm back up to the mid 50s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

Tomorrow high pressure will be closer to the area, but colder air will also have sunk in more. So we’ll have lots of sunshine, but high temps will only be in the upper 40s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

At least we’ll have less wind. As of right now the weekend is looking good. We should be dry the whole weekend with high temps in the 50s. We might even get close to 60 on Sunday. This will be the first weekend in a while where both days are good. There may be some isolated showers by Sunday night. Then we’ll have more rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler