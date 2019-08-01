Blog: Recent And Future Rain

Some of us had downpours last night while others only had a trace of rain. A cluster of showers and storms formed east of a cold front yesterday afternoon, and they moved through our region during the late evening.

Storms Last Night

Here are some of the 24 hour rain totals for the region:

24 Rain Totals

I’m sorry….but the lower part of the Peninsula pretty much got missed. So Newport News only clocked a trace of rain.

However, there will be plenty of opportunities to get more rain over the next few days. The cool front is stalling out, but it will drift a little closer to us today. We’ll have some scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but they will be pretty hit-or-miss. High temps will be slightly cooler, but that’s pretty much due to the higher cloud cover compared to yesterday. They will run into the upper 80s to near 90, but it will feel like the low-mid 90s with the heat index.

Tomorrow the front will drift around the region again. We are forecast to have a lot more clouds. Plus, the chance for rain will be higher during the afternoon and evening. We could see some heavy downpours. Especially later in the day.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

With this setup, we’ll have cooler temperatures. Highs will be more in the low-mid 80s Friday afternoon. We’ll have a similar setup on Saturday. On Sunday the front should be on the move, or it will fall apart. So we’ll have a little more sunshine with high temps in the mid 80s. There will still be a few showers and storms, but it looks like a lower chance at this time. We’ll have more rain chances early next week, but no day looks like a washout.

In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical disturbances. One that is is northwest of Puerto Rico really looks like it is falling apart. The National Hurricane Center still gives it a 10% chance of formation.

So we’ll watch it.

However, I’m watching the other disturbance over the central Atlantic — and is a lot closer. That one has been moving west for a while.

As of this writing, it has a fairly high chance of formation over the next few days. The European model is less aggressive with the feature, but it does have it moving towards the Bahamas through that time. It will be something to monitor. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler