Blog: Rainy End to a Dry Week

The drought monitor shows that we are abnormally dry for much of the region but there hasn’t been much rain across the region this week. Showers have been moving through this morning and even a few rumbles of thunder!

11:45 AM Radar

We had some heavier rain earlier, but as of the lunchtime hour, we are starting to see a break from the action. Another round of rain will move through later this afternoon and evening as the front continues to push through.

Future Trak Evening

The SPC does have part of our area in a marginal risk for today. That is the lowest level but we can’t rule out that chance of seeing a strong or severe storm through the evening. We have seen some lightning already so keep an eye on that for the evening if you have any outdoor plans!

SPC Severe Risk

Head to a Friday Night football game?! A rain jacket would be a good idea in case a few showers pop up near you!

Friday Night Flights

But after the rain moves out we are looking good for the weekend ahead! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Enjoy!

Weekend Forecast

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka