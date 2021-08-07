Blog: Rainy and Cool Saturday

Off to a dreary start this weekend, and unfortunately this will stick around for much of the day ahead. Scattered showers will increase by the afternoon leading to more widespread rain. There will be pockets of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, especially after all of the rain we have already seen this week!

Future Trak Forecast

The heaviest of the rain so far has been closer to I-95 but it is slowly moving NE so the rest of the region could be dealing with pockets of heavy rain through the rest of the day. Rain totals can add up quickly so we’ll be keeping a close eye on any flooding!

Future Trak Rain Totals

There has been some thunder and lightning with storms off to the south, but once it runs into some cooler air they have been dying down. But there is a marginal risk across the region, which is the lowest tier for severe weather but something that isn’t ruled out.

SPC Day 1

In the past 6 days alone, we’ve had over 3″ of rain at Norfolk Airport so any additional rainfall today falls on already soaked ground which leads to flooding quickly! There is a Flash Flood Watch in place through the day, so do not try to drive through any flooded roads.

Flash Flood Watch

The good news is, we will have plenty of dry time from Sunday into much of the week ahead! We need some sunshine and we’ll have plenty of it. We’ll keep you updated as the day goes on!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka