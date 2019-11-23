Blog: Raining on the Parade

Starting off this morning, we don’t have any rain just yet but it will be moving in later this afternoon. Bad timing! We might see some sunshine throughout the morning, but cloud cover will be increasing. High temperatures today will be much cooler than yesterday, only topping off in the low 50s. Clouds have been increasing and rain is just off to the SW.

Radar at 9:15AM

A lot of people will be heading out to the Grand Illumination Parade in Norfolk tonight! There will be some showers across the region, so make sure you have an umbrella or rain jacket.

Grand Illumination Forecast

Overnight, we’ll be looking at some more widespread rain as the front moves through. The bulk of the rain will be done before the sun rises tomorrow!

Future Trak at 11:30PM Saturday

Future Trak 3:30 AM Sunday

What you will notice through the entire day tomorrow will be the wind! Once the front moves through, we’ll have sustained winds of 10-20 mph, with a few gusts higher than that! Definitely a hold onto your hat kind of day.

Wind Gust Forecast

For anyone running the Harbor Half- Marathon or 10k, you won’t have to worry about any rain but the wind won’t be on your side! Good luck to all of the runners.

Half Half Marathon Forecast

The weekend definitely won’t be a washout and we’ll have plenty of sunshine for the week ahead! Have a great weekend. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka