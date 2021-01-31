Blog: Rain Tapers Off, Cloudier & Breezy by Monday

Whew, what a rainy day! The brief snowflakes were quite the delight this morning, but a brief delight at best. Once the rain took over the rest was history.

Sunday morning snowfall.

Generally, things will be tapering off through the night and we’ll slowly, slowly dry out. Rain showers should persist beyond midnight for northeastern North Carolina communities, while the rest of us will be dealing with some drizzle, low clouds, and fog overnight. Tends to happen whenever warmer air settles in overtop of colder air.

Late night fog on TowerCam10!

This is good, in the sense that temperatures will remain above freezing tonight. Our lows will be on either side of 40°, so do not expect any re-freezing or icy conditions for the Monday morning commute. Anticipate some fog and lowered visibility though!

This system slowly pulls away to the northeast by tomorrow afternoon, however, it doesn’t do so quickly. And since it’s so broad in nature, we’ll still be engulfed in its wake. We’ll struggle to get any sunshine on Monday as a blustery breeze develops out of the north to pour in some colder air. Our highs in the mid-40s should come in the first half of the day, by the afternoon most locations will be in the upper 30s. An isolated shower or two is possible, and even a flurry could float by for northern locations.

Futuretrak Monday morning.

Clouds slowly break up through Monday night, so while it’ll be a cloudy start to Tuesday the afternoon should feature some sunshine to brighten things up. Highs will struggle to hit 40° though with wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

The northerly, winter wind will be confined to the first half of the week, taking us through Wednesday. But by the second half of the week, a spring-like southerly breeze takes hold and we’re in for a treat. Highs should be seasonable on Thursday but then spike to near 60°(!) on Friday and Saturday. This should come with another shot at some rain – sometime next weekend. Until then, we’ll have all week to dry out and eventually warm up from these back to back rounds of winter weather.

Stay stoked!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro