Blog: Rain Sticks Around for Saturday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nothing like waking up to a cloudy, dreary sky on a Saturday morning. Kind of relaxing, right?! Makes for a lazy day. But if you did have any outdoor plans on the schedule, unfortunately today isn’t the best day for that! On and off rain can be expected through the morning with a more long term break in the afternoon.

FutureTrak this Evening

But there still will be some rain later this evening with the passing of the cold front.

FutureTrak Late

If you do have plans for the weekend and you’re debating which day will be better, you’ll have to decide between rain/ clouds/ warm air for Saturday or sunshine/ wind/ cool air for Sunday.

The week ahead looks fairly quiet! There will be a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday but other than that we’ll be around average most of the days with plenty of sunshine!

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Twitter Module – WAVY Weather

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories