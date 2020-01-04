Blog: Rain Sticks Around for Saturday

Nothing like waking up to a cloudy, dreary sky on a Saturday morning. Kind of relaxing, right?! Makes for a lazy day. But if you did have any outdoor plans on the schedule, unfortunately today isn’t the best day for that! On and off rain can be expected through the morning with a more long term break in the afternoon.

FutureTrak this Evening

But there still will be some rain later this evening with the passing of the cold front.

FutureTrak Late

If you do have plans for the weekend and you’re debating which day will be better, you’ll have to decide between rain/ clouds/ warm air for Saturday or sunshine/ wind/ cool air for Sunday.

The week ahead looks fairly quiet! There will be a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday but other than that we’ll be around average most of the days with plenty of sunshine!

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka