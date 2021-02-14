Blog: Rain, Rain, Go Away

As if the rain we’ve had already isn’t enough, there’s still more to come. UGH! We need a break. But much of the country is dealing with snow/ ice/ bitterly cold air, so it could be worse! Here’s a look at all of the watches/ warnings and advisories in effect across the country:

It looks like this map was colored for Valentine’s Day, but that is not the case! A lot of Winter Storm watches, warnings and advisories. Bitterly cold air that many are dealing with. So I guess it could be worse!

Radar 8:15 AM

Many areas that are dealing with snow, typically don’t see this cold of weather!

RPM 2PM

Rain starts to move in after the lunch hour and we will see scattered showers at first but widespread rain for most by the evening hours. There will be some heavy rain at times!

Rain Overnight

Rain starts to taper off overnight into early Monday morning. Scattered showers with a mostly cloudy sky for Monday!

February Rain

If you think it seems like the month of February we have had an unusual amount of rain, you’d be right! So far, 11 out of 14 days have had some amount of rainfall. That means almost 80% of the days in this month! Yikes I’m tired of it.

There is some good news in the 7-day forecast though. This rain will eventually come to an end!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka