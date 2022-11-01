Halloween went well last night. (At least in terms of weather). We had lots of clouds with only a spotty shower in the region. We had our annual Halloween cookout and candy buffet at the cul-de-sac on the Southside. But I did notice that it was pretty mild and humid. That high humidity helped to create a few thunderstorms last night.

Heavy Rain And Storms Last Night

There were a few heavy downpours as well. This heavy rain was brief though. That first round moved out early this morning. Then a second round formed inland and moved northeast around 7-8am.

Radar This Morning

This 2nd batch of rain will move out by the mid morning. Then rain chances will taper of through noon. This is out ahead of a cool front that is slowly marching in from the west. There are also 2 weak areas of low pressure.

Regional Weather Map

The front will move through around midday. Then we’ll start drying out. We’ll have some clearing this afternoon with only a spotty shower or two. Winds will turn from west to out of the northwest, but they won’t be too strong. So the cooler air won’t come pouring in all at once. Therefore…High temps will still be able to reach the mid 70s later today.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll cool down tomorrow as the winds turn out of the north and clouds increase. High temps will be in the upper 60s. We’ll be dry at the surface, but clouds may be thick for a time in the afternoon. While we will cool down, the heat will be building again over the central U.S. They will be running in the 70s and 80s out there.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

some of those Midwestern temps will be about 25 degrees above average. We will be close to average here. They have a big cool down out west.

Temperature Departure From Average

So we’ll start to get some of that warmth return by Friday. High temps will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Over the weekend we’ll have highs in the upper 70s. There may even be some 80s inland. This could be an Indian Summer or second Summer as we have already had a frost inland.

Meanwhile, in the tropics… Tropical storm Lisa is rolling to the west over the Caribbean Sean. It has become more organized than yesterday.

Tropical Satellite

It is forecast to strengthen over the next 24-36 hours over the warmer waters there. In fact the official forecast has it becoming a hurricane before landfall over coastal Belize.

Track Of Lisa

Also there is a new feature in the north Atlantic that has a high chance of formation. It could become tropical or subtropical for a brief time.

Tropical Weather Outlook

However, it would likely stay out to sea.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler