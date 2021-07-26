Blog: Rain Moves in After Dry Stretch

The month of July started off with a lot of rain, but we haven’t seen more than a tenth of an inch of rain since July 8th! So we do need some rain but this could pack a punch at times.

Rainfall Totals (RPM)

Much of the day will be dry until the mid-afternoon when we start to see scattered showers popping up. The heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through in the evening from the NW down to the SE. The entire region is under a marginal risk from the SPC so strong to severe storms will be possible!

Future Trak Forecast

The rain won’t be moving very quickly, so as it sits over an area there could be flash flooding. This is something to keep in mind for any low-lying areas!

Flash Flood Watch

Rain should be wrapping up overnight and the story for the rest of the week will be heat, humidity and scattered showers. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka