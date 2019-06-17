Blog: Rain Moves Back In

Is your yard starting to look a little brown? After several days of dry weather, heat and humidity, we need some rain! Fortunately, that’s what will be headed our way for the week ahead. It doesn’t look like it will be a washout but on/ off rain can be expected.

High temperatures for the next several days will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s. Average for this time of the year is 84 degrees so we will be a little bit above average. The dew points will also stay in the mid to upper 60s, so that means the humidity won’t be changing either! Is frizzy hair in style yet?

There’s a system off to the west that will be bringing us the chance for rain late Monday night. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) does have much of the area in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1/5 on the scale) but it doesn’t look like it will be a widespread problem.

Then for Tuesday, the rain will also be later in the day. But with highs in the low 90s and high humidity, that can give fuel to some isolated thunderstorms so we will be keeping our eyes on that. On/ off rain can also be expected for Wednesday and Thursday but it won’t be a washout. We’ll keep you updated on the timing of that.

Meteorologist Casey Lehecka