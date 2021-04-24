Blog: Rain Moves Back In

We had some cool weather over the past few days, and we will be warming back up, but unfortunately we also have some rain moving back in! If you need to run any errands, do that this morning before the rain moves in.

Radar at 8AM

Showers are moving in from the SW so we’ll see rain in NE NC first and then it will continue to move in across the rest of the region. If you have any outdoor plans this evening, make sure you have an umbrella on hand!

Rain continues on and off overnight into Sunday morning. But the good news is it wraps up early on so we’ll have plenty of dry time through Sunday!

It won’t be a washout but there will be a few heavy downpours. Rainfall totals will be around a half an inch. Through the northern tier, we’ll see some higher totals there.

Rainfall Totals RPM

The good news is we have a big warm up on the way for the week ahead! Hello summertime weather!

Temperature Trend

We’re looking good for the week ahead, we’ll keep you updated if things change! Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka