Blog: Rain Moves Back & Active in the Tropics

After two days of dry weather, unfortunately the pattern is changing again! A cold front is moving in which will stall out across the region and bring on/ off rain through the next couple of days. It’s not going to be a washout but something to keep your eyes on if you have any outdoor plans!

FutureTrak 8PM Wednesday

We really don’t need any more rain! Rain totals this month are extremely high and that is why the threat of flooding has been so severe. With the exception of the Eastern Shore, our area has seen well above average amounts of rainfall. Here’s some of the totals we have seen so far this month:

Rainfall Totals

Not only has it been an extremely rainy month, it has also been a warm month! Temperatures are running above average so far but the next couple of days will be right around average if not a bit below.

Calendar of Temperatures

The tropics have been heating up and seeing a lot more action. There is now 3 systems that the NHC is keeping close tabs on! The one is just off the coast of Africa and is still far away from any impacts close to the US so we won’t worry about that one yet! The one closest to the US has a moderate chance of formation, but most models have this staying well south of our area. The next system has a 90% chance of development over the next 24-48 hours, it continues to strengthen and is moving WNW. That’s the one we’ll be watching closely! We’ll keep you updated.

Tropical Activity

We’ll keep you updated on any changes to the forecast! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka