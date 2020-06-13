BLOG: Rain for the OBX, sunshine for Hampton Roads

In the past 24 hours, we have seen a ton of rain for the Outer Banks, especially near Hatteras.

24 Hour Rainfall Totals

The rain will move out for the northern Outer Banks today, but you will still see cloudy skies persist into the afternoon.

Future Trak at 2pm

The Hampton Roads cities will see a few clouds today, but it should be a nice day to be outside. Highs will be in the 70s by the water, and in the low 80s inland. The dew points this morning were around 56-60 degrees, so the air is nice and dry.

These clouds, and the rain to our south is part of a stalled cold front. This front will begin to fade tomorrow, but it will also help to spawn a new area of low pressure over South Carolina. This will bring in an area of rain across our area throughout the days ahead next week. We have a wet week ahead with a few showers Monday, but the majority of the rain will be here starting on Tuesday and beyond for the week ahead.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is expecting the Atlantic to stay quiet for the week ahead.