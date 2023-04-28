As predicted this morning was a washout over the area.

Rain This Morning

We had widespread rain, and there were a few isolated downpours and thunderstorms mixing in. It made for a messy commute. There was a warm front to our south, and it was slowly creeping north. There is a weak area of low pressure along the warm front to our southwest. Also, there is a much bigger area of low pressure to our west. High pressure is offshore to our northeast.

Regional Weather Map

The widespread rain from this morning was from overunning. This is basically when warm/humid air pushes north over a cooler air mass. This process will end this afternoon as the warm front (at the surface) moves north. This will allow for a little clearing. We’ll go to a mix of sun and clouds. The rain showers will become more scattered, but a few thunderstorms will also be possible.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

High temps will rise to the upper 60s. There will be a few 70s inland/south. Winds will be gusty. They will run out of the east/southeast at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph.

The weather should improve even more by the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy. There will still be some isolated showers or storms, but the chance will be small. Then we’ll have some clearing overnight with a little fog forming.

We’ll be partly cloudy on Saturday. There will be a couple of stray showers in the region, but the chance is very low.

Future Trak (Saturday)

We’ll have a light west wind. So high temps will be able to rise up to the mid-upper 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It should be a nice Spring day. Plus, the pollen will have been washed out. So get out and enjoy the fresh air! It should be good weather for the Tour De Cure in Smithfield.

On Sunday a bigger area of low pressure will be forming to our west. It will be broad, but it will directly affect our region. We’ll have a few rain showers in the morning. Then there will be scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Future Trak (Sunday Morning)

Future Trak (Sunday Afternoon)

While there may be a strong storm or two later today, I’m actually more concerned about Sunday. I think we’ll have some warmer temps, and we’ll have a little more sunshine overall. If strong storms do form, then that will definitely impact the Something in the Water festival.

Something In The Water

High temps will be in the 70s, and it will be a bit breezy. We’ll dry out on Monday, and we’ll have quieter weather early next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler