Blog: Rain continues Sunday night, drizzle Monday, watching Zeta

We’ve seen rainfall for much of the afternoon and now, on Sunday evening. Even though we’ve had rain for several hours, some of us have seen just a little amount. As of 5:30 p.m., rainfall totals in Norfolk and Virginia Beach were just at 0.05 inches with Portsmouth at 0.19 inches. If you live in Gloucester or Williamsburg, you’ve seen more than an inch of rain today! For the Eastern Shore, totals are around 0.17 inches. Finally across North Carolina, totals are close to half an inch.

Again, this rain will stick around tonight and Monday morning.

Drizzle possible Monday

While it doesn’t look like much, we will see drizzle across southeastern Virginia during the morning hours Monday. This should hopefully dissipate during the afternoon. However, Monday looks cloudy with a high near 70 degrees.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Zeta has been stationary for nearly 24 hours. This storm will start to advance towards the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane in the next 36 hours.

Landfall looks to be near New Orleans as a Cat 1 Hurricane Wednesday evening. By Thursday, it looks likely that this storm system will be bringing us rainfall.

Long Range Forecast

The long-range forecast has us seeing rainfall Thursday and Friday from this storm system. The good news is by Halloween, we are looking dry with highs in the 60s!

Have a good week ahead!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson