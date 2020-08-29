Blog: Rain and Storms for Saturday, Clearing Out Sunday

Laura has left her mark across the country and now we are going to see the last of this storm. We’ll see rainfall from it but it’s getting wrapped up into a cold front that has the potential to bring some strong to severe storms today.

There will be scattered showers through the morning but the timing of any heavy rain or thunderstorms looks to be in the mid-afternoon. We have some really humid and warm air right now, but behind the front is cool and dry air. So the contrast between them will aid in storms popping up along the front!

The SPC does have us in a slight risk for today, that’s a 2/5 on the scale. So while it won’t be widespread storms, there will be a few popping up.

Behind the front comes a much nicer pattern over the next couple of days! We’ll have highs in the mid 80s for Sunday and Monday with lower humidity. A lot of sunshine and dry conditions.

Sunday will be the better day for outdoor activities this weekend!

There’s 2 systems in the tropics that we’re keeping a close eye on but it will be atleast a few days until anything materializes so we’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka