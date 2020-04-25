BLOG: Rain and some Thunderstorms possible overnight

As another area of low pressure passes us by tonight and tomorrow we are going to see a new chance for thunderstorms overnight and early Sunday morning. First let me show you the weather setup:

Warm front moving north tonight

This fast moving storm system is bringing severe weather for parts of the Eastern states tonight. Western North Carolina has the better chance to see some storms. As these storms move to the northeast we could see them bring us a few downpours overnight. There’s also a slight chance that they could bring strong with high wind gusts. The good news for us in our area, we will see easterly winds tonight which will hopefully keep the atmosphere cool and stable.

Future Trak at 5 AM

Rain Moves out around Sunrise

There’s only a small window in the morning when we could see these passing thunderstorms. 3 AM – 7 AM. The rest of our Sunday looks warmer with highs near 79 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

If you can stay up, tune in at 10pm on FOX 43 and also at 11pm on WAVY for the latest. I’ll have a better idea on where the storms are then and where they might be heading.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson