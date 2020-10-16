BLOG: Rain and colder weather on the way

The strongest cold front of the season this far is coming, and you’ll notice it by this afternoon. This morning we are seeing temperatures in the 70s, about 20 degrees warmer than it was yesterday morning! This won’t last long, by 3pm all of our temperatures will be in the 50s. However, some of us got to see the sunrise this morning.

Sunrise This Friday Morning

Big Drop In Temperatures

Along with the drop in temps, rain is likely today. We could see around 0.5″ to 1″ possible.

Rain begin to spread through the region late this morning.

Light rain this afternoon.

With the cold front passing us by, you’ll also notice the wind will pick up. We should see a north wind this afternoon, likely close to 15 mph sustained and gusts near 25 mph. The wind will stick around Saturday as well. We should see a NW breeze tomorrow at 10 to 15 mph. By Saturday night, the wind will become calm. Our weekend ahead is looking cool, but sunny. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson