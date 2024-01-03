It’s the first headline in my “Headlines” graphic this morning. It says “Not too bad today”. It’s a good way to characterize today’s weather. We started off cold and frosty, but the views were nice!

Tower Cam This Morning

We have high pressure over the area today. There is an area of low pressure forming over the deep south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a good amount of sunshine for a while. However, the low to our southwest will quickly move to the northeast through the day. High pressure will quickly slide east. This will allow for clouds to increase through the day. Luckily, the rain should stay to our south. High temps will climb to near 50 degrees.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll only have a light breeze out of the southwest. By tonight the low will skirt our region. A large pocket of showers will briefly sweep over our area after midnight.

Future Trak Tonight

The low will quickly move away from southeast Virginia tomorrow. There will be a few spotty showers and some clouds in the morning. However, we will dry out by the late morning.

Future Trak (Early Thursday Morning)

Then we’ll have clearing skies and breezy conditions. Winds will gust up to 25mph out of the northwest. That will keep the high temperatures down in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast Temps

Even colder air will sink in on Friday. High temps will only make it into the low-mid 40s. We’ll be dry through the day.

Over the weekend we will have a big area of low pressure come up from the south. This system will be much bigger and stronger. So we’ll have a lot of rain move in through the day Saturday.

GFS Model Saturday

The rain will increase even more by the evening. It could even be heavy for a time. The system will then move quickly to our northeast by Sunday. So after a few showers in the morning, we should dry out in the afternoon.

GFS Model Sunday

The models are going back and forth on how much rain we will get, but I think we are looking at a half inch to an inch and a half.

GFS And Euro Model Rainfall Forecast

We won’t get any snow here. It will be too mild. However, there will be some snow over parts of northern/western Virginia and West Virginia.

GFS Snowfall Forecast

There’s still not a lot of snow over the northern and northeast U.S. some locations that typically have at least a couple of inches by now have had zero snow.

Snow Cover (U.S.)

That could change this weekend. At least in the northeast. Stay tuned for updates to the weekend system.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler