Blog: Quiet in the Tropics and Hampton Roads

After many days of tracking Elsa, the storm is now completely done and the tropics are once again calm! It always feels good to see the statement “Tropical Cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours.”

NHC Tropical Cyclone Forecast

The weather locally is going to be a lot more quiet as well after dealing with heavy rain and tornadoes from Elsa and thunderstorms on Friday. I think a lot of people will be heading to the beach today!

Weekend Forecast

The heat and humidity will be the name of the game over the next few days! High temperatures today will stay in the 80s but it’s back to the 90s for much of the week ahead.

High Temperature Forecast

The humidity won’t give us much of a break either. Dew points will be in the 70s which means some tropical air is in place!

Muggy Meter

There will be some scattered showers tomorrow afternoon that we’ll be keeping an eye on. At this point, it doesn’t look like it will be any heavy rain or thunderstorms. But with the heat and humidity, that could increase energy in the atmosphere! We’ll keep you updated.

Future Trak Forecast

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka