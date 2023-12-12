We are going to have some pretty good weather for the next couple of days. At least for some end of Fall weather. High pressure has built into the region, and dry air has settled into the area.

Regional Weather Map

We are going to have a lot of sunshine today with much less wind than yesterday. High temps will aim for around 50 degrees.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll have similar weather tomorrow. However, a second cold front will swipe through the region Wednesday night. It will pass through as a dry front. However, the winds will pick up behind it. So Thursday is going to go back to a chilly and windy day. High temps will only be in the mid 40s, and our model even has low 40s.

Forecast Temps Thursday

Winds may gust up to 30mph for a time. This cold shot will be fleeting though as our weather improves again Friday and Saturday. We’ll be dry with highs in the 50s. By Sunday an area of low pressure will start forming around Georgia. It will move north/northeast a bit through the day. However, it will push a lot of moisture up into our region. So we’ll have some scattered rain showers develop on Sunday.

GFS Model Sunday

On Monday it’s possible that the low will work its way up the coast. It may stay just to our south, but that would still have an impact. We would probably have a lot of rain, a northeast wind, and possibly some tidal flooding.

GFS Model Monday

The European model has the same trend, but it has the low closer to our area on Monday.

It’s still early for the specific details, and the track and forecast could still change. We’ll update you on it over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler