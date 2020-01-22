BLOG: Pretty moon this morning, rain this weekend

We had a clear and cold morning, temperatures were in the 20s and 30s, the wind chill values were in the teens and 20s. Did you see the crescent moon this morning? Today, the moon was 5.8% illuminated. The next new moon is January 24th. Check out the pictures captured from Williamsburg. Photo Credit Christopher Becke for the cover photo and the tweet below.

6% illuminated 27-day moon with earthshine before dawn. pic.twitter.com/K9JRdQ9DZf — Christopher Becke (@BeckePhysics) January 22, 2020

Today we will continue to see breezy conditions with that north wind likely in the 10-15mph range. Enjoy the sunshine today because tomorrow we will see more clouds move in from the west.

See the snow near Little Rock? That will turn back into rain, and likely move into our area this weekend.

Rain likely Sat AM

The models have the rain moving in Saturday morning and likely lasting into the day. However, I have seen these cold fronts before, and they usually only give us rain for a few hours, then it dries out. So, we will have to see when exactly the ETA is for the front. Temperatures should be in the 50s Saturday.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson