Yesterday ended up being pretty nice for most of the day. There were some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon as forecast. There were even a couple of strong storms north of the metro for a time.

Scattered Showers And Storms Yesterday

That may have cleared out a little more of the haze in the air, but actually the air wasn’t too bad here yesterday anyway.

This morning we did have some scattered light fog, but I did not smell any smoke. There may be a little light haze and smoke returning to the region today. That is what our model shows.

Smoke Forecast

However, there were no air quality alerts issued up through the time of this writing. It is possible that some alerts will be issued later today. Overall, we’ll have good weather today. High pressure is edging in from the north with a stationary front to our south.

Regional Weather Map

There is still an upper level low overhead. This is why we have a low chance for some rain later today. We’ll be partly cloudy for a long stretch. Then some isolated showers or storms will fire up this afternoon into the evening. High temps will rise to the upper 70s.

Forecast Temps Today

The beach and boating forecasts look good today. The only problem is that the water temps are still pretty cool.

Beach Forecast

The weather looks good for the Parade of Sail for Harborfest.

Parade Of Sail Forecast

Tomorrow high pressure will build in a little more, and the upper level low should swing offshore. So we’ll have partly sunny skies through the day. High temps will be in the low 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Winds will be light and out of the northwest. If there is any smoke or haze in the region, then it should be pretty thin. We’ll heat up even more on Sunday. High temps will finally rise to the mid-upper 80s.

Temperature Trend

It’s possible that we’ll even have a few 90s in the area. This time we will NOT cool down into early next week. We’ll stay in the 80s through at least the middle of next week. There will be a couple of fronts swinging through the region on Monday. So there will be some scattered showers and storms. We’ll have updates on that chance over the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler