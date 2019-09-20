Blog: Pre-Fall Chill. Tracking Hurricane Jerry.

Locally this morning we had some chill in the air. It was a shock to the system considering all summer long we had morning temps near 70 for about 90% of the time (give or take). Many folks probably grabbed the jacket as they headed out.

Here were the low temperatures from this morning.

Temps This Morning

As expected, we lost the strong northeast breeze last night. With dry and and mostly clear skies, the temps were allowed to drop to some chilly levels. High pressure has built a little more south since yesterday.

Regional Weather Map

With the high pressure closer and the lighter breeze, we won’t have the occasional clouds (and sprinkles) coming in off of the ocean today. So we’ll hold on to mostly sunny skies all day. High temps will warm a little.

We’ll warm up to some comfortable temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s with a few mid 70s inland. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10mph. The dew points are in the 40s and 50s. It is super dry out, and that will add to the nice comfort levels.

Over the weekend the winds will be more southerly. However, we’ll still have high pressure locked into the region. This will give us mostly sunny skies for both days. The southerly wind and strong sunshine will bump the high temps up to the low 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

The humidity levels will increase a little bit each day.

Humidity Forecast

The first day of fall is on Monday, but ironically it won’t feel fall-ish. High temps will be in the mid 80s with moderate humidity.

Things are busy in the tropics, but there is only one system that we are currently tracking. Take a look at the tropical satellite map:

Tropical Satellite

Imelda has fallen apart, but it did cause historic flooding over Texas. Some have said that their flooding was worse than hurricane Harvey a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto has fallen apart. It is now a broad area of low pressure over the north Atlantic.

There are two weak disturbances that have a low chance of formation. One east and one west of the Lesser Antilles. There is actually another one off the map coming off of Africa that already has a high chance of formation over the next few days. Then there is Jerry.

Jerry is a Category 2 hurricane (as of this writing). It is forecast to weaken over the next 24 hours as it moves north of Puerto Rico. It will turn north over the weekend, and that track will keep it well northeast of the Bahamas. The storm will then move to the north and then northeast. Unfortunately, that will put it on a track towards Bermuda by the middle of next week.

Track Of Hurricane Jerry

There is an increasing confidence in the track, but we’ll still watch it closely over the weekend in case there are some changes.

Locally, Humberto has brought us some high waves and a high threat for rip currents lately. Jerry will likely bring us some more waves over the next few days.

Enjoy the nice weather this weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler