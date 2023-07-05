The weather cooperated for most for the 4th of July holiday. There were some isolated showers and storms (more than that over the Outer Banks), but the fireworks in our region got off without any problems from the weather. It was hot and humid yesterday. Highs were mainly in the low 90s, but the heat index was over 100 for many. Today we will still be hot and humid, but we won’t have any extreme or dangerous heat. High temps will be near 90 later today.

Forecast Temps

The heat index will be in the upper 90s. So you still need to stay hydrated.

There is a stationary front over the region with a weak area of low pressure to our southwest. High pressure is offshore.

Regional Weather Map

Between these features and the high humidity we will have some scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Some of these storms could contain heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. The threat for hail is low, but not too low. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for parts of the region.

Severe Risk

The storms may cool down some areas later this afternoon. That would be nice, but it won’t happen everywhere.

Tomorrow the front will be just a bit more to the east. However, the low will be a little closer to our area. So we’ll have some more scattered showers and storms firing up. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s though. So at least we’ll be slightly cooler. Dew points will still be near 70. The front and the low will be more offshore on Friday. This will let the rain chances drop, and the temps will pop back up closer to 90.

Unfortunately, the chance for rain will go up again for part of the weekend. We’ll probably only have a few scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, but Sunday could be fairly wet for most of the day. It will be as a couple of fronts move-in and stall-out. The timing of this could change. I’ll have an update on it in tomorrow’s weather blog. Either way high temps will be in the upper 80s.

In world news… Recently, there was a study that looked at other studies concerning weather and COVID-19. Apparently, many studies and articles were rushed during the pandemic. Researchers from the University of Manchester and Nanjing Agricultural University in China looked deeper into the research, and found that many were flawed or lacked a thorough peer-review. Here is the article with more information: Research flaws during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler