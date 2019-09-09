Blog: Pesky Stationary Front!

We have a pesky stationary front in the region today. It has basically been stuck in place since yesterday. There is also a weak area of low pressure that is creeping east along the front.

Regional Weather Map

We have a seasonably warm and humid air mass in place across the area as well. This combination will allow for some strong thunderstorms to form this afternoon. We did have a few heavy storms over North Carolina this morning, but scattered storms will form over other parts of the region this afternoon.

We actually have a marginal risk for severe weather for most of the region. The main threat is going to be strong, gusty winds. There will also be some hail possible. The higher threat for storms will be south and west. We should be more stable north of the front and towards the shore. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. Dew points are a muggy 70-75 degrees.

Tomorrow, the front will slip to the south. It will be nice out! We’ll have some cooler/drier air in place. So we’ll be partly sunny all day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We’ll be dry and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Then the heat and humidity will come back Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the 80s, but it will feel like the 90s with the heat index. There will be a few showers and storms returning, but there won’t be any washouts.

In the tropics there is only one named system right now. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the central Atlantic. It is moving northeast now and should become non-tropical in the next 3-4 days as it moves toward the U.K.

Track Of Gabrielle

Dorian is no longer a system, but it did hit the Canadian Maritimes pretty hard this weekend. Then there is a weak disturbance that is well northeast of Puerto Rico. It’s not moving much, but it has a low chance for formation over the next few days. There is another tropical disturbance that is over the central Atlantic. It is moving west, and it has a low-moderate chance of formation over the next few days.

Tropical Disturbance

We’ll track it, and bring you the latest. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler