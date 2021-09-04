Blog: Perfect Weather for the Unofficial End to Summer

Have you enjoyed the nice cool and dry air the past two days? I know I have! It will be another perfect day setting up for any outdoor activities as summer comes to a close!

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Dew points will be in the low 60s today which means it will be very comfortable! But the humidity will start to climb again through next week, so enjoy it while you can!

Muggy Meter

The rain chances are very low for the weekend which is perfect for all of the plans people have for Labor Day Weekend! The risk for rip currents is low at the Oceanfront but still be careful if you’re heading out in the water.

Beach Forecast

If you’re heading out on a boat, it doesn’t get much better! The water is fairly calm and with no rain in the forecast today, you won’t have to worry about getting caught in a storm.

Boating Forecast

There is a low chance of rain on Monday, but I can’t completely rule it out! With many people having outdoor plans, keep in mind that there could be some stray showers.

European Model for Rain

We’re also into the peak of hurricane season. so we’re watching the tropics closely! There’s a new disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula but it has a low chance of development right now. Hurricane Larry is now up to a Category 3 Hurricane with winds sustained at 115 MPH. The models do have this system taking a turn off to the north near Bermuda, which would likely increase the surf in our area. We’ll keep a close eye on it!

Hurricane Larry

Enjoy the weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka