Blog: Perfect Weather for the Fourth

We had a lot of rain on Thursday and Friday, but the good news is all of that has moved out for the weekend! I think a lot of people will be heading to the beach or outside to enjoy the nice weather.

Saturday Beach Forecast

The wind is coming in from the NW so that is bringing in drier air and cooler air! High temperatures will be slightly below average today but climbing through the rest of the weekend and early next week.

If you have any plans to watch fireworks this weekend, we’ll have clear skies and comfortable conditions both Saturday and Sunday night!

The humidity will also be on the low side for the weekend but increasing for the week ahead!

Muggy Meter

Hurricane Elsa is south of Puerto Rico and impacts are expected across parts of Haiti, Dominican Republic later today. The system is quickly moving off to the WNW at 31 mph but as it interacts with land there could be some changes to the track before it gets to Florida. We’ll keep you updated on the latest with Elsa as the weekend goes on!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka