Blog: Perfect Spring Day

It’s that time of the year where it’s cool in the morning so you layer up as you’re heading out the door but by the afternoon you shed those layers! High temperatures will be in the mid 70s today but we started off in the upper 40s to low 50s, so it was a cool morning.

Temperature Trend Today

Average for this time of the year is 77 degrees so we will be a few degrees below average but not very noticeable! We’ll climb to above average later on this week. It’s shaping up to be a nice week ahead!

High Temperatures This Week

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you won’t have any problems there. Any plans to head to the beach or go for a walk? I’m thinking of all of the possibilities that I could do!

Beach Forecast

The next chance of rain doesn’t move back in until Sunday night, but the models have been decreasing the amounts so it doesn’t look like we’ll see enough to make up for the deficit so far this month!

We’ll keep you updated on timing of rain and what to expect as the weekend goes on. For now, head outside and enjoy the nice weather! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka