Blog: One More Rainy Day Before Clearing

We have been dealing with rain almost every day for the past 2 weeks. I don’t know about you, but I’m over it! We need some more sunshine moving back in. Today will be the last day of gloomy weather before we have a stretch of sunshine.

Future Trak Tonight

Today will be on the warm and humid side but we won’t see much sunshine! Clouds will dominate the sky much of the day and then rain will start to form through this afternoon/ evening. There will be a few thunderstorms but it won’t be a widespread problem.

Rain Chances Today

Finally, some relief from the humidity is headed our way tomorrow! Dew points will be dropping which is good news for us. With that though, does come cooler air for Sunday and on into the start of the work week.

Humidity Forecast

After the cold front moves through later, that will clear us out! Many areas across the East Coast will finally have a quiet weather pattern for a few days.

Satellite/ Radar East Coast

We’re also keeping an eye on a cluster of storms in the Atlantic, from the NHC it has a 60% chance of development but at this point does not bring a threat to Hampton Roads. We’ll keep you updated!

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka