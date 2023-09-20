HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the lovely weather we’ve been dealt with this week lasts one more day before a wet and weekend sets up.

Expect increasing clouds tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s as an area of low pressure begins to develop along a stalled front off the eastern coast of Florida. The area low eventually comes up the coastline in a “nor’easter fashion” and throws us a good bout of wind and rain.

Rain will be increasing on Friday as the northeast winds steadily pick up. By Friday afternoon and evening rain will be heavy at times, with winds gusting to 35+mph. Higher gusts are likely along the coastline. Rain should become a bit more scattered overnight into Saturday, allowing a few breaks of sun to develop on Saturday itself, however we’ll still expect showers around the region through at least the first half of Saturday. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s all weekend long with brighter conditions trending for Sunday.

The area could easily see over two inches of rain in any locations and in addition to the wind and rain, we’ll have to keep a look out for some excessive high tides. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is expected in the typical flood prone locations, primarily Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.

Interestingly enough, this coastal low has the potential to gain some sort of tropical or sub-tropical characteristics as it gets it’s act together in the next 24 to 48hours. Either way we look at it, our local forecast remains as such, wet and windy this weekend.

Things are fortunately trending brighter for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro