Blog: One More Hot & Humid Day, Latest on Cristobal

The weather the past few days has certainly been hot and humid! You can feel it as soon as you step outside. I went to the beach on Thursday and just a couple of hours outside was enough for me! We’ll have another day of the heat and humidity today before changes are coming.

Forecast Temps Today

We had a heavy amount of rain overnight! Especially for the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. There was some thunderstorms with widespread rain.

Radar at 3:30 AM

Now that system has moved out we’re still dealing with cloud cover that is having a hard time breaking up! We will see some sunshine though as the day goes on. But the rain isn’t completely over today. We’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening.

HRRR Forecast at 5:30 PM

But there will be some sunshine this afternoon! Just keep your eye to the sky so you know when it’s time to head inside.

Beach Forecast

Now, onto Cristobal. This tropical storm is racing off to the North around 12 mph. It is already bringing some heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.

It is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline but the impacts will be felt along the coast and up the Mississippi River Valley.

Cristobal Track

As this storm progresses, we will keep you updated! Hope you enjoy the weekend. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka