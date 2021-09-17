BLOG: Odette Forms 260 miles From Hampton Roads

Tropical Storm Odette has just formed about 265 miles east of Norfolk, VA The good news is that this storm is already at it’s closest point and will be moving away from us this weekend.

Odette on Satellite

Local impacts from Odette includes a higher tide this evening and the evenings this weekend. Water levels will crest at about 4.0 feet. Minor flooding occurs at 4.5 feet. Wind speeds will be in the 10 mph range this Friday and then relax to 5-10 mph this weekend. Wave heights will be in the 2ft-3ft range at the Oceanfront which will keep the rip current threat high. Finally, a few more showers are possible Friday evening, but the weekend will be dry.

Odette took awhile to form an area of circulation. As it moves away from us, the storm is expected to get stronger with wind speeds close to 65 mph.

Forecast path for Odette

The NHC forecast indicates that peak strength occurs Sunday and Monday. The storm will move to the east of Newfoundland and eventually fade away in colder waters.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson