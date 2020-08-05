Blog: NWS Tornado Surveys

While we could clearly see the damage as soon as the sun came up yesterday, it takes time for the NWS to send crews out to all of the areas affected. We are now getting in reports of the times, locations and ratings on each tornado that swept through the region.

We just got the latest information on the Bertie County tornado, a deadly storm causing widespread damage. It was an EF-3 with winds between 140-145 mph. It lasted for an impressive 10 miles.

This storm happened just after 1AM, then continued to move northward.

Suffolk saw 2 tornadoes, one that went through downtown and lasted for a half an hour and 20 miles. The other one was west of downtown, and lasted for 12 miles. Both very powerful storms! And certainly not the quick spin ups that we would expect with a tropical storm.

Courtland had an EF-2 that lasted for 16 miles with winds up to 125 mph! Lasted for about a half an hour.

We also had a tornado in James City County, this storm though didn’t last very long. Less than a mile with winds up to 90 mph.

In Hertford Co, NC there was another tornado SW of Murfreesboro, lasted about 5 minutes and traveled 5 miles in that time.

All of these storms were extremely fast moving and caused a lot of damage in their path. We are still getting more information from the National Weather Service so if there is any new updates we will continue to bring them to you.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka