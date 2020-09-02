Blog: Not Feeling Like Fall Just Yet

Now that we’re in September, you might be hoping for that cool, crisp fall air but we will not be seeing that through the next couple of days! With dew points sitting in the mid 70s and highs through Friday in the 90s, heat indices will be over 100. Still feeling like summer!

Heat Index Today

Average for this time of the year is 83 so we will be well above that for the next few days!

Temperature Trends

But the good news is, a cold front sweeps through late Friday night and that will bring us some much needed relief for the weekend ahead. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees!

Weekend Forecast

We do have a chance of rain today, but it won’t be widespread. Just a few showers! If you have any outdoor plans, keep the WAVY Weather App on hand so you can see up to the minute radar.

Future Trak PM

As we get closer to the peak of hurricane season, it seems like there hasn’t been a break lately! Storms continue to form quickly and threaten the tropics. Right now, we have both Tropical Storm Nana and Omar.

Sat/ Rad

Omar is the storm that has been off to the east coast, that gave us increased surf and rip currents yesterday but continues its trek off to the NE so we won’t see any problems from that.

Tropical Storm Omar

Tropical Storm Nana does pose a threat to the Caribbean. This storm continues to strengthen and is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane tonight. It will be affecting Honduras, Belize, Guatemala among other areas.

Tropical Storm Nana

Hurricane season is just getting into the peak, so we will keep you updated as storms continue to come down the pipeline!

Have a great Wednesday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka