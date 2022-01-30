Blog: Not as windy Sunday, still on the cool side

The good news: The wind is gone! The bad news… it’s still gonna be pretty chilly on Sunday.

Compared to our average high this time of the year, which is 51°, Sunday will be a cold day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s, with it feeling like the low 30s through the day. The good news is for much of the day, we’ll see sunshine – before some clouds roll into the area later in the afternoon and evening.

The snow pack combined with clear skies overnight allowed for us to start Sunday very cold -with morning temperatures coming in anywhere from the mid to upper teens. That’s not a record – the record for the Norfolk Airport is 10° set in 1955, but it’s certainly still chilly.

With high pressure in control behind our departing nor’easter, we’ll see pleasant conditions through the first part of the work week. For you warm weather lovers – here’s something to celebrate. We’ll climb into the upper 50s to low 60s as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday! That’ll feel SO much warmer compared to where we’ve been recently.

By late Thursday and into Friday, a cold front will approach from our west. This will increase rain chances – with a wintry mix possible across inland areas of Virginia. Too early to tell if we’ll see any of that wintry mix as the system moves through our area.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook