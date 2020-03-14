Blog: Not As Warm, But Still Sunny Today

Were you a fan of the 70 degree weather we had yesterday? Well unfortunately if you were, it didn’t last for long! High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s after a cold front moved through last night.

Temperatures Past 12 Hours

So it will be a cooler weekend with some rain on the way, but not a washout! The rain will be mainly while you’re sleeping and fairly light.

Weekend Forecast

Scattered showers will develop after midnight and continue until mid morning Sunday. The rest of the day we’ll still have a mostly cloudy sky and temps will only make it into the upper 40s!

Forecasted Rain 1AM

Now with the kids being out of school for 2 weeks, you might be hoping for some nice weather so they can spend some time outdoors! And this week does look to be fairly nice. It won’t be the 70s and sunny, but even with a few chances of rain it won’t be a washout. Best chance of widespread rain will be on Thursday.

GFS Rain Thursday

Tuesday and Wednesday will just have a few scattered showers. Warmth and sunshine moves in by Friday and will continue into the weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka