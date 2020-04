We are watching an area of low pressure that has moved far offshore from our region. Even though it is hundreds of miles away, it is still having some impacts on our area.

At the same time, high pressure is just off to our west. The difference in pressure between the systems is causing a strong/persistent wind to continue out of the northwest. Also, the low will drift west a bit today (closer to the east coast). So we'll start off with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will increase from the northeast this afternoon. Winds will run at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. There could be a few gusts to 35mph near the shore.